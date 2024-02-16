Nordic Aquafarms--which six years ago introduced itself as the gem of a burgeoning land-based salmon farming industry in Maine--has yet to break ground on its farm.

Still, the Norway-owned seafood company says it is moving forward, although it becomes less and less clear if it will ever become the 33,000 metric ton recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) farm proposed in Belfast, Maine, in 2018.

“We have spent the last several months evaluating alternatives to move this project forward, which address lesser environmental impacts while still maintaining economic value to the city,” said Brenda Chandler, CEO of Nordic Aquafarms, in a statement to IntraFish.