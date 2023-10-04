Bacterial kidney disease (BKD) was recently detected at a rainbow trout facility in Vestland county, and it is also currently suspected at two salmon facilities in Trondelag and in Nordmore in Norway.

All the sites, located in central Norway, belong to the same unnamed farming company.

The latest findings follow the detection of the disease at two neighboring salmon facilities in Trondelag county earlier year and a further five at salmon facilities in More and Romsdal counties during the spring and summer.