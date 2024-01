Singapore's government food agency (SFA) has invited tenders for two large areas of water in its southern waters for finfish farming.

It is the first time the county has offered up water for aquaculture operations, but the government has stipulated that any companies putting in an offer must use closed containment systems for the farms.

The two pieces of water are approximately five hectares each, a total of around 18 football fields with a maximum allowable biomass in each of 1,732.5