Norwegian cod farmer Norcod is warning of "a significant drop in earnings and a simultaneous increase in expensed costs per kilogram," should it be forced to accelerate its harvesting plans after last month's discovery of cod reaching maturity for spawning.

Following routine testing, some of the fish at one of Norcod’s approved facilities showed signs of reaching maturity for spawning within the remaining part of the planned period for harvesting.

As a result, the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries told Norcod it is considering imposing measures that will imply "an accelerated harvesting process compared to the originally approved plans."