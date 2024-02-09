On October 29, the board of land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire sent out a stock exchange announcement saying the company was "starting immediately" a process to find a replacement for founder and CEO Johan Andreassen.

Three months later, no one has yet been hired for the position, and no further update on the status of the hiring process has been given.

Petter Stordalen is one of the largest investors in the Norway-based company. Kenneth Andersen, who heads the Stordalen family's investment company, is chairman.