While Norway's coastline holds great potential for seaweed farming on an industrial scale, the current slow pace of development is holding the industry back, said seafood executives at a conference in Arendal, southern Norway, earlier this month.
Seaweed holds great potential in Norway, but more needs to be done quickly to ensure success
"We have a maximum of three years to succeed in the industry," a Norway Seafood Council executive said.
23 August 2023 4:01 GMT Updated 23 August 2023 7:41 GMT
