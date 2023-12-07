Dutch processor Visscher Seafood Group has reorganized to position the company for further expansion.

Earlier this year, the group acquired the sales operations of SalMar's Norway Royal Salmon (NRS) in Kristianstad, Norway.

The acquisition took place after Norway salmon farmer SalMar merged with fellow salmon producer NRS in 2022 and due to NRS's unusual setup, with farming operations in northern Norway, a head office in Trondheim and a sales office in Kristiansand, the latter was sold.

Visscher Seafood said the company would be renamed Norwegian Seafood.