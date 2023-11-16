Seafood companies operating in and around the Icelandic town of Grindavik are facing an uncertain future as earthquakes and the possibility of a volcanic eruption threaten not only their operations but the town itself.

The fishing town is close to sea harbors and airports, and is less than 50 miles from Reykjavik, Iceland's capital and largest city.

"All our operations were totally managed from Grindavik, and we don't know what will happen to the village now," Thorbjorn Manger Eirikur Oli told IntraFish.