Seafood companies in Iceland are facing a lack of heating and electricity following a volcanic eruption that hit the fishing town of Grindavik this weekend.

The eruption started just north of Grindavik around 08.00 local time on Jan. 13, sending lava spilling into the town and setting some houses on fire.

Defense walls that had been built after the eruption in December partially contained some of the lava.

There is currently no electricity in town and authorities will have a meeting later today, Monday, to discuss access to remove valuables from homes and businesses, Matorka CEO Christo du Pleiss told IntraFish.