Implementation of several mitigation measures by Scottish farmers appears to have contributed to lower salmon mortality in September, offering hope for the sector's farmers.

Survival rates for the Scottish salmon sector in September exceeded 96.5 percent, up slightly from 95.3 percent during September last year.

Farmers using a combination of techniques, including water oxygenation, reducing the time salmon spend in the sea, improved monitoring ,and new feeding strategies, appear to be helping mitigate the impacts of climate-change induced warmer seawater temperatures

September survival rates typically drop to their lowest monthly level as seawater temperatures peak, and this year has lately seen record temperatures, partly due to the El Niño weather warming phenomenon.