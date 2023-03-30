Unibio, a Denmark-based group producing single-celled proteins from natural gas for use in aquaculture feed, has signed an agreement with Saudi Industrial Investment Group worth $70 million (€64 million).

Unibio will use the funds to roll out new global production capacity, as well as to invest in research and commercialization.

"Unibio’s focus aligns with Saudi Arabia’s commitment to increasing domestic protein production and supporting food security through innovation and technology," Saudi Industrial Investment Group CEO Abdulrahman Alismail said.