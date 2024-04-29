Norwegian land-based salmon company Salmon Evolution's most immediate focus in terms of growth is to get the second phase of its Norwegian Indre Haroy site up and running.

Once complete, the second phase will add 7,900 metric tons head-on gutted (HOG) to the company's annual production, which will bring volumes up to 15,800 metric tons. The company's first phase at Indre Haroy, which is located on Norway’s west coast, is currently in full operation.

“Our current priority number one in terms of growth is our second phase in Norway,” Salmon Evolution CEO Trond Schaug-Pettersen told IntraFish at Seafood Expo Global last week in Barcelona.