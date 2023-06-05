Norwegian salmon giant SalMar reached an agreement Monday to sell a 72 percent stake in its wellboat and aquaculture services subsidiary Froy to Goldman Sachs Asset Management in a deal ultimately valuing the company at $600 million (€562 million) .

Falcon Bidco, a company indirectly wholly owned by infrastructure funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, agreed to buy NTS' entire ownership stake in Froy, representing 72.11 percent of the shares, at a price of NOK 76.50 (€6.50/$6.90) per share.