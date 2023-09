Norway-based salmon giant SalMar's company Mariculture has been approved to farm salmon at a site in the Norwegian Sea.

Mariculture's deep-water cage, Smart Fish farm, will be 70 meters high and can hold twice as many fish as SalMar's existing ocean cage, Ocean Farm.

The company received the decision from the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries on Sept. 25.

"This is an important step forward in order to realize the potential of offshore aquaculture," Aker SalMar Ocean CEO Roy Reite said.