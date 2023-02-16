Russia’ largest Atlantic salmon and trout producer, Inarctica, formerly known as Russian Aquaculture, has acquired Arkhangelsk algae plant AVK OJSC.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The AVK is the only enterprise in Russia involved in the harvesting and deep processing of brown algae from the White Sea, including the species laminaria, fucus and ahnfeltia.

"The new acquisition will allow us to diversify the company's business by entering the growing algae market and developing in the field of biotechnology and algae aquaculture," Inarctica CEO Ilya Sosnov told IntraFish.