The growth in global aquaculture production is expected to slow by as much as 40 percent over the next decade due to several obstacles facing the industry in the years ahead, according to a new report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Report: Aquaculture production growth forecast to slow 40% over the next decade
The anticipated slowdown will be mainly caused by environmental regulations, diseases, and a reduced availability of ‘optimal production locations.’
24 July 2023 3:01 GMT Updated 24 July 2023 7:14 GMT
