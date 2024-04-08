With Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) looking at whether to renew 66 marine finfish licenses in British Columbia that are set to expire by the end of June, British Columbia-based First Nations for Finfish Stewardship Coalition is publicly highlighting the sector’s importance to First Nations-led territories where salmon farms operate.

The coalition has released what it calls a "textbook" of information on fish farms titled "Modern Salmon Farming in British Columbia," covering hot-button issues such as sea lice, salmon escapes and incidental catches.