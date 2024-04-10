Although it has yet to break ground on its land-based yellowtail farm in Chile, Atacama Yellowtail is hoping to become a major supplier of the fish to markets in North America.

The company is planning to produce 900 metric tons of sushi-grade yellowtail (seriola lalandi) by 2026 under the first phase of operations at its land-based, recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) facilities in northern Chile, and expects to sell its fish to Japanese restaurants in the United States and Canada.

It initially plans to spend around $25 million (€23 million) to complete the first phase of development at it site in Tongoy in Chile's northern Coquimbo region.