Megan Sorby, most recently operations manager for Kingfish Maine, has chosen Florida as the location for her new land-based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) project to grow red drum.

The company, now formally named Pine Island Redfish, will be located on Pine Island in Florida, where Sorby said aquaculture is already thriving.

"Florida first of all, is extremely aquaculture friendly," the Pine Island Redfish CEO told IntraFish for one reason out of several as to why she chose the island site in the state.