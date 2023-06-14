Blue Future Holdings, the Norwegian parent company of troubled Maine land-based salmon farm American Aquafarms, has signed a letter of intent with US land-based salmon farmer AquaBounty to explore further collaboration and the possibility of a merger between the companies.

Blue Future Holdings is owned by Norwegian entrepreneur Mikael Lade Roenes, who has a history of business bankruptcies. On May 26, auditing firm Komplett Revisjon resigned as auditor for the main companies in the Roenes portfolio, Global AS and Blue Future.