Pancreas disease (PD) is suspected at a research facility in Alstahaug municipality in Nordland County in northern Norway.

The aquaculture research facility is run by LetSea, and Denmark-based feed giant Biomar and Nordland County Council also own some of the fish at the site.

The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has cordoned off the location and restrictions, including a ban on moving the fish to prevent possible spread of infection, have been introduced.

LetSea notified the Norwegian Food Safety Authority of the suspicion on Sept.