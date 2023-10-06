Norway-based fish health group STIM is seeking new owners for the company.

Norwegian bank ABG Sundal Collier has been hired to advise on the sales process for the NOK 1.2 billion (€103 million/$109 million) company.

The sales process is at an early stage, and teasers and information materials have not yet been distributed, ABG Sundal Collier Investment Banker Anders Aune Berntsen told IntraFish.

"We are still preparing for the process, and expecting the deal to be concluded during first half of 2024," Berntsen said.