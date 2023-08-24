Chile-based salmon farmer Multi X has signed a long-term agreement to operate one of the world´s most advanced wellboats in southern Chile.
The 4,000 cubic meter vessel is being delivered by Norway-based wellboat company Intership.
The vessel is expected to begin operating during the second half of 2024.
