Two Oman-based companies, Bahwan Services and Trading and Muscat Investment House, have invested in Singapore-based Blue Aqua Singapore.
Blue Aqua Singapore is a subsidiary of aquaculture technology provider Blue Aqua International.
“Once the farm construction is completed in 2024, Blue Aqua is projected to produce 50 percent of Singapore’s seafood,” a Blue Aqua International executive said.
