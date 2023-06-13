With climate change starting to dramatically impact US food security as well as alter US species habitats and fisheries locations, more politicians now appear open to the idea of US offshore aquaculture as a solution.

That's according to Drue Banta Winters, the new campaign manager of Stronger America Through Seafood (SATS), who told IntraFish she sees promise in passing long-stalled legislation that would establish national standards for offshore aquaculture and clarify a regulatory system for aquaculture in the US exclusive economic zone (EEZ).