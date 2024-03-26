Torghatten Aqua, an investment and development company backed by salmon farmer Nova Sea, has acquired a majority stake in Norwegian seafood consultancy firm Inaq for $1.8 million.

Torghatten Aqua said in a statement it was buying 66 percent of Inaq’s shares from Akva Fonds, an advisory company, while Inaq's employees would own the remaining 34 percent.

It said the purchase was “important for the further growth and development of both companies” in line with their “ambitious strategies and plans.”

Torghatten Aqua is paying NOK 19.8