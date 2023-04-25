Nova Austral bondholders on Tuesday voted in favor of proposed restructuring plans for the embattled Chilean salmon producer.

Due to operational challenges and liquidity constraints, Nova Austral has been unable to meet its financial obligations and working capital requirements without receiving additional funding.

The company, backed by private equity giant Altor, has been in talks to financially restructure the company with secured lenders and bond holders as it tries to address its working capital needs.

The bondholders are working on a corporate restructuring of the Nova Austral Group, and are currently looking at alternative plans.