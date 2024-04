Norwegian fishing giant Nergard is officially entering the cod farming industry with the purchase of a 15 percent stake in producer Kime Akva.

Nergard is investing both money and permits into the company, and will become a co-owner.

Kime Akva has raised more than NOK 52 million (€4.4 million/$4.7 million) in new equity, and brought Nergard on board as a new major shareholder, it said at the Seafood Expo Global (SEG) in Barcelona.