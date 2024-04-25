Norwegian land-based trout farmer Hima Seafood is scouting two locations in the United States for construction of a new plant to serve the American market, with construction scheduled to begin by the end of next year.

Preben Asbjornrod, project manager at Hima, said one of the potential sites was in North Carolina and the other in Montana.

Ultimately, he said, the location would be determined by the issuance of the required government permits. Hima would be open, he added, to constructing both plants in parallel.