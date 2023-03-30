Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Salmon Evolution has entered into a loan agreement with two banks for a new green debt financing package.

DNB Bank and Nordea will provide the Oslo stock exchange-listed company with a NOK 1.5 billion (€132 million/$143 million) debt package.

The debt is in relation to Salmon Evolution's Phase 1 and 2 projects at its land-based site in Indre Haroy in western Norway.

The package includes a NOK 525 million (€46 million/$50 million) loan facility -- which will refinance its existing construction loan relating to Phase 1 -- and a NOK 775 million (€68 million/$74 million) facility for financing of capex relating to Phase 2 at Indre Haroy.



The