Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Andfjord Salmon's first batch of fish at its Kvalnes site have reached a weight of 3 kilograms, it announced Thursday. The company 's first harvest is scheduled for this summer.

As of May 1, 2023, 10 months after it released its smolt, the survival rate stood at 98 percent. So far in 2023, the monthly mortality rate has been 0.1 percent, the company announced in a stock market update.

"We are very proud of our biological performance, especially during the cold season.