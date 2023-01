Norwegian land-based farmer Salmon Evolution has approached the Port of Bellingham in northern Washington state about a new land-based site as part of its plans to expand into North America in the next few years.

Don Goldberg, the director of economic development for the Port of Bellingham, City of Bellingham and Whatcom County, confirmed with IntraFish he has communicated with the company about its plans.

"They clearly are in the market here and are looking," he said.