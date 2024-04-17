The owners of Norwegian land-based salmon farm Fish Farm International are appealing a decision by Norwegian officials to block the building of a new farm on the small island of Verholmen.

Local authorities in Norway's Nordland municipality rejected the plans earlier this month, saying the farm was too intrusive and could potentially discharge water into the surrounding environment, Fish Farm International owner Kjell Lorentsen told IntraFish.

The company applied for permission to build a 10,000 metric ton land-based facility, but a decision from the company's appeal could take as long as a year, Lorentsen said.