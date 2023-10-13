The Norwegian Food Safety Authority has suspended Norway-based seafood giant Leroy Seafood's harvest at its Reitholmen facility in western Norway following a local media report claiming that ill and dead fish were on its way to consumers.

Lifeless salmon floated in the water and were harvested to be sold as food, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority told Norwegian news service NRK.

"There was mass death when we arrived. To us it appeared as if they pumped fish on board that was already dead and harvested it," Norwegian Food Safety Authority Division Manager Lennart Floyd Berge told NRK.