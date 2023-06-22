Norwegian semi-closed containment equipment supplier Fishglobe plans to begin exporting its technology to the Chilean market.

Units will be built in the South American country with the first expected to go on sale in 2024 as the company steps up its global ambitions.

It comes after Fishglobe signed an agreement with Chilean aquaculture equipment and services supplier Sorken Group for the sale of its equipment in South America.

"They think we have a technology that is representative of what they want to achieve in the market and we want to make inroads into this market," Fishglobe Commercial Director Tor Magne Madsen told IntraFish.



Fishglobe executives will initially meet a delegation of customers and government officials at the Aqua Nor trade fair in Trondheim, Norway in August before spending the autumn getting ready and gearing up for the market in the New Year.

The company concedes its equipment is not cheap and that it will have to find Chilean partners to build its devices, meaning the price will be based on local labor rates and materials cost.

Magne Madsen also shrugged off comments by those concerned about Norwegian salmon farming technology leaving the country.

"We aim to be a global supplier, but shortcomings regarding framework conditions, the environmental technology scheme, and land rent tax have clearly meant that the export work has been prioritized higher than it would have been if this had been better organized by the Norwegian authorities," he said.