Norwegian Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum defended the government's new aquaculture tax on Wednesday during a weekly question-and-answer session with the Norwegian Parliament.

In the updated proposal, which was announced earlier this week, the effective tax rate will be set at 35 percent, a reduction from the 40 percent proposed in the initial proposal in September.

During the session, Vedum took feedback from a number of political parties.

"This is an industry with large profits, and we believe, for example, that Mowi should contribute more," he said.