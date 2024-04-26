Norwegian cod farmer Ode is betting on rising demand in the United State and UK markets as the driving force behind the next phase of its expansion, its co-founder and CEO told IntraFish.

The company expects to produce around 11,000 metric tons of cod this year, a number that will rise to “a bit less than 20,000 tons” in 2025, Ola Kvalheim said in an interview.

To help meet this demand, Ode has begun an expansion of the processing facility in western Norway that it acquired﻿ this year from salmon producer Masoval – a deal that was the final step in the company’s development into a fully integrated cod producer.