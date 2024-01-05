Norwegian cod farmer Statt Torsk has named a new CEO and CFO following its recent absorption by whitefish group Vesteralen Havbruk and subsequent delisting from the Euronext Growth stock exchange.

Rune Eriksen, formerly general manager and production director at Norcod, has been appointed as the company's new CEO, and Vesteralen Havbruk's Martin Kvaernstuen was named the company's new CFO.

Former CEO Gustave Brun-Lie and Bjug Borgund stepped down following the merger and delisting.

In November, the green light was given for Norwegian whitefish group Vesteralen Havbruk to acquire cod farmer Statt Torsk and merge it with its subsidiary Vesteralen Havbruk Statt.