Norway-based seafood processor and distributor Villa Seafood Group is rebranding as Blue Resource Group as the number of companies under its banner continues to grow.

The group, which started as a seafood sales and marketing company in 2005, now has operations in Norway, Scotland, and the United States, spanning aquaculture and value-added processing to sales and marketing.

"We have a new name and a new profile, but the commitment to develop strong value chains in the seafood industry remains the same," Egil Ove Sundheim, director of marketing and sustainability at Blue Resource Group, posted on LinkedIn.

The group's affiliated companies include Scottish salmon farming company Organic Sea Harvest, Norwegian salmon processor Arctic Filet, and the sales company Villa Seafood.

Recently the portfolio of companies was increased further with the addition of Filetfabrikken and Seafood Brands, adding processing capacity and expanding the group's sales and marketing arm.

Filetfabrikken is a new 10,000 metric ton salmon processing company under construction near Oslo, which is expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2023. Seafood Brands is a sales and marketing company with a broad portfolio of seafood products for retail and foodservice.

In September, the group announced it was seeking investors ahead of a possible Euronext Growth stock exchange listing.

At the time, it said it was looking to increase its capacity for seafood processing in Norway and further invest in organic salmon in Scotland.

The multinational group supplies seafood to 30 countries and had sales of more than NOK 1 billion (€100.4 million/$100.8 million) in 2021.