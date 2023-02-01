A record 62.7 million salmon died in Norwegian netpens last year, according to a report released this week by Norwegian officials.

Mortality rates rose in part due to jellyfish attacks in the world’s largest salmon-producing country, the report said.

The number of salmon deaths in Norway last year was 6 million greater than during the previous year, the Norwegian Veterinary Institute said.

The mortality rate in the country’s salmon farms was 16.7 percent in 2023, up from 16.1 percent the previous year.