The Norwegian government's new tax proposal is unlikely to dramatically change how salmon prices will be determined, and the new arrangements could still be plunged into controversy, industry sources told IntraFish.

On March 28, Norway's government put its updated proposal on its aquaculture tax before the Notwegian lawmakers, revealing initial details regarding how salmon prices could be calculated going forward.

In terms of deciding salmon prices, the government's first proposal included a base price based on prices on the Nasdaq, but this decision was later amended and the government noted in November it would instead establish an independent body for setting prices as the starting point for the tax.