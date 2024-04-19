Norway officially appointed Marianne Sivertsen Naess as its new minister of fisheries on Friday.

Naess was elected as a representative to Norway's Parliament, the Storting, in 2021 and has since 2022 been chair of the energy and environment committee.

The appointment makes Naess the sixth minister of fisheries since January 2020.

Outgoing minister Cecilie Myrseth was appointed to the job last October following a government reshuffle where Bjornar Skjaeran was ousted from the position.

Skjaeran became Norway's Fishery Minister in 2021 and oversaw the implementation of the country's new controversial 25 percent tax on aquaculture, which was officially adopted in May 2023.