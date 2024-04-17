Norway has rejected a proposal by salmon farmer SalMar to develop a new technology to improve fish welfare in a ruling that could spell the end of the salmon company’s “Flipcage” concept.

SalMar is entitled within six months to appeal the latest ruling by the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries. The company did not respond to a request from IntraFish for comment.

SalMar’s Flipcage technology, which allows a farm to alternate between open and closed settings without handling the fish, is designed to lower the environmental footprint of salmon farming by improving fish health and reducing the risk of escape.