The Norwegian Food Safety Authority (NFSA) has stopped processing applications for cod farming licenses for fear of how the growing industry might affect wild populations.

Attempts at a cod farming industry in both Norway and Scotland proved economically unviable in the early 2000s, but the sector has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks to improved genetics and technology, with several established companies and good market demand.

The halt on processing applications surprised the industry, and there is no information on when it the processing of applications might resume.