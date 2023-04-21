Norwegian land-based salmon producer Nordic Aquafarms on Friday said it is changing its plans for its proposed California project and will raise kingfish there instead of salmon.

Nordic Aquafarms, one of the first companies to pursue land-based salmon farming projects in the United States and one of the few to raise and sell land-based salmon to the market, recently switched its Norway operations over to kingfish farming.

The yellowtail kingfish is better suited for land-based systems compared to salmon, and we have cracked the code for how to do it, and we also have the broodstock and hatchery capabilities, he said.