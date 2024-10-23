Aquaculture

Norway edges one small step closer towards making offshore aquaculture a reality

The three assessed areas all show potential for offshore aquaculture.

In Norway, SalMar, the country’s second-largest salmon producer, invested about NOK 2.3 billion ($215 million/$239 million) to establish a joint venture in 2021 with Norwegian industrial conglomerate Aker Group. SalMar Aker Ocean's Ocean Farm 1 (pictured) is generally regarded as the country’s first offshore aquaculture project.
In Norway, SalMar, the country’s second-largest salmon producer, invested about NOK 2.3 billion ($215 million/$239 million) to establish a joint venture in 2021 with Norwegian industrial conglomerate Aker Group. SalMar Aker Ocean's Ocean Farm 1 (pictured) is generally regarded as the country’s first offshore aquaculture project.Photo: Håvard Volden
Published 23 October 2024, 07:33Updated 23 October 2024, 07:33
Offshore aquacultureNorwayFarmed salmonAquatechDNV