Norway edges one small step closer towards making offshore aquaculture a reality

AquacultureNorway edges one small step closer towards making offshore aquaculture a realityThe three assessed areas all show potential for offshore aquaculture.In Norway, SalMar, the country’s second-largest salmon producer, invested about NOK 2.3 billion ($215 million/$239 million) to establish a joint venture in 2021 with Norwegian industrial conglomerate Aker Group. SalMar Aker Ocean's Ocean Farm 1 (pictured) is generally regarded as the country’s first offshore aquaculture project.Photo: Håvard VoldenHanna GezeliusAnders Furuset