Norway-based Troll Salmon is recalling one of its sliced smoked salmon products because of listeria contamination, the company said. found in the product.
The company is withdrawing sliced smoked salmon with a use-by date of May 23, 2023.
Four people have fallen ill, but all are now healthy or improving.
