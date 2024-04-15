Nordic Halibut has appointed Thomas Scheele Berg as its next chief financial officer, effective Aug. 1, the company said on Monday.

Berg, an investment manager, will join the Norwegian halibut farmer from the investment firm Fred.Olsen Investments, where he has experience in mergers and acquisitions and both equity and debt capital markets.

He will replace outgoing CFO Kenneth Meyer, who announced in January he was stepping down to pursue new career opportunities.

Nordic Halibut CEO Edvard Henden said in a statement that Berg would “play a pivotal role as a key resource for the company, supporting our vision of sustainable halibut production.”

Nordic Halibut harvested 150 metric tons of halibut and reported turnover of NOK 22 million (€1.9 million/$2.1 million) during the first quarter of this year. The company has set a production target of 4,500 metric tons by 2026 and 9,000 metric tons by 2030.

In November, it secured NOK 230 million (€19.6 million/$21.2 million) in financing for its new land-based whitefish farm in Tingvoll, Norway.