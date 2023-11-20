Nordic Aquafarms said Nov. 16 it has secured the final permit needed to break ground on its proposed land-based yellowtail kingfish farm in Humboldt County, California.

The company has been approved for its Coastal Development Permit, which will be used for wastewater discharge for the farm, which will be located on the site of a former pulp mill that Nordic Aquafarms along with area developers are aiming to turn into an "aquaculture innovation center."

The project proposes the discharge of up to 10.3