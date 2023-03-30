Nutreco-backed land-based salmon farmer Nordic Aqua Partners is moving its headquarter from Denmark to Norway.

The company's shares are traded on Euronext Growth in Oslo, and it has limited activity in Denmark.

The relocation may make the company more attractive to investors and contribute to improving access to capital, it noted in its stock exchange announcement.

The board of directors has signed a plan for a cross-border merger of two companies -- one being an empty shell company -- with Nordic Aqua Partner as the surviving entity, the company said.